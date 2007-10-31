The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 Gets Halloween 'Infection'

Night-of-the-Living-Dead-Poster-C10080079.jpegAs alluded to yesterday, starting on October 31st at 12:01am and ending at 3:00am on November 1st, Halo 3 multiplayers will have a new random game as part of their "Playlist of the Living Dead." Many may remember this newish game type called "Infection" from Halo 2. Essentially, humans fight off weak numbers of zombie opponents. But as the zombies kill the humans, the fallen rise again as zombies. You know, just like real life.

Bungie notes that they are only keeping the game around for a limited time because:

Infection is a lot of fun when everyone is into it, but we don't think it would make a good playlist long term, so it's going to come and go. [But]if everyone has a good time, who knows? It may return, as the restless dead are known to do.

Great idea, Bungie. We hope to see more of this stuff in the future. Playlist of the Living Dead [bungie]

