The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 3 Smack Down

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Ban Hammer Runs Red with Blood

I just found out, sorta by accident, that Gizmodo's Jason Chen has been talking all sorts of Halo shit about us. OK, I exaggerate, but there was definitely an undertone of shit-talking when he called us out in a post earlier this week. He must have forgotten that we are the wielders of the Ban Hammer, so we have some mad smack-down skillz. If they want the hurt we will bring it, perhaps in wheel barrows because there will be far too much to carry in just our arms. Indeed...

I finally cracked open Halo 3 on my 360 today. Remember, I beat the game over at the Bungie Studios and have been either travelling, jet-lagged, sick or all three in the time sense the game's launch. I feel sort of obligated to spend some time screwing around with the multiplayer features, that and I need to hone my smack down skills in case Gizmodo actually shows up for one of their challenges.

I've been trying to figure out how we should deal with the huge amount of games heading this way. I mean, as writers, not gamers. I think we're going to end up doing more reviews, impressions and of course live-blogging play sessions and Fahey-flavored video reviews. Do you have any thoughts on this?

Oh, and I've starting messing around with the idea of hosting a fund raiser, perhaps an appropriately misspelled one, here in Denver. It would be for a good cause, but I don't know if there are enough gamers in the Denver area to make the event worthwhile. More on that later.

What you missed: Blizzard Dishes on the Death Knight Slamdance moves We captured his soul, and there's nothing he can do about it. Wow, I'm sick of this rumour. LEGOS!!! God of War Demo is Pretty Slick Crimson Onyx DS Now on Sale

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles