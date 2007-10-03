Halo 3 Smack Down

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Ban Hammer Runs Red with Blood

I just found out, sorta by accident, that Gizmodo's Jason Chen has been talking all sorts of Halo shit about us. OK, I exaggerate, but there was definitely an undertone of shit-talking when he called us out in a post earlier this week. He must have forgotten that we are the wielders of the Ban Hammer, so we have some mad smack-down skillz. If they want the hurt we will bring it, perhaps in wheel barrows because there will be far too much to carry in just our arms. Indeed...

I finally cracked open Halo 3 on my 360 today. Remember, I beat the game over at the Bungie Studios and have been either travelling, jet-lagged, sick or all three in the time sense the game's launch. I feel sort of obligated to spend some time screwing around with the multiplayer features, that and I need to hone my smack down skills in case Gizmodo actually shows up for one of their challenges.

I've been trying to figure out how we should deal with the huge amount of games heading this way. I mean, as writers, not gamers. I think we're going to end up doing more reviews, impressions and of course live-blogging play sessions and Fahey-flavored video reviews. Do you have any thoughts on this?

Oh, and I've starting messing around with the idea of hosting a fund raiser, perhaps an appropriately misspelled one, here in Denver. It would be for a good cause, but I don't know if there are enough gamers in the Denver area to make the event worthwhile. More on that later.

