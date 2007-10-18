Halo 3 Soundtrack Detailed

I'm not sure if I'm board with the whole Halo 3 soundtrack idea. Don't get me wrong, I love me some instrumental music, especially Tangerine Dream, but the Halo 3 music just doesn't do it for me. Nothing wrong with it while playing the game, but I don't see myself jamming to Zounds of Zanzibar or some such.

To celebrate the CD release, which hits in time for Thanksgiving, Microsoft is hosting a nationwide contest to select an artist or band to be included on the soundtrack.

Microsoft and Sumthing Else Music Works announced today the upcoming release of the "Official Halo 3 Original Soundtrack" album. The companies today confirmed the first details of the album, which will be available in stores this Thanksgiving and will be produced and co-produced by two of the music industry's most respected veterans, Nile Rodgers and Michael Ostin, respectively.

The "Official Halo 3 Original Soundtrack," created by award-winning composer Marty O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori, offers fans the chance to experience the sounds of "Halo 3" and relive their battles as Master Chief with rich original orchestrated scores from the game and additional bonus tracks. This soundtrack will consist of a double CD set available exclusively on Nile Rodgers' Sumthing Else Music Works label. O'Donnell's work on the three previous "Halo" soundtrack albums (also available on Sumthing Else Music Works) has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards.

To celebrate the release, Microsoft is sponsoring a nationwide contest to identify one lucky artist or band to be included on the "Official Halo 3 Original Soundtrack." Submissions are currently being accepted on the "Halo 3" MySpace page at myspace.com/halo3 until 12:00 pm PT on October 22, 2007.

Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed "Halo" Judging Council, moderated by both Halo 3 album producers Nile Rodgers and Michael Ostin, composers Marty O'Donnell and Steve Vai, The Used and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

Grand prize winners and second and third place finishers will also receive a "Halo 3" prize package including a Xbox 360 "Halo 3" Special Edition Console, a copy of the "Halo 3" game, additional "Halo 3" merchandise, an exclusive "Halo 3" Ibanez Xiphos electric guitar, and a Zune-Halo 3 edition music player.

For more information on the, contest and other exclusive content, please visit http://www.myspace.com/halo3. For more information on the "Halo 3" soundtrack, please visit http://www.sumthing.com.

The critically acclaimed Xbox 360Â®-exclusive "Halo 3" achieved $300 million in global sales in its first week. Released on Tuesday, Sept. 25, "Halo 3" is the fastest-selling video game ever and already one of the most successful entertainment properties in history.

"Halo 3" is the conclusion to the epic trilogy and picks up where "Halo 2" left off, answering questions around the fates of the beloved protagonist Master Chief and his artificial intelligence sidekick Cortana as they struggle to save humankind from destruction at the hands of the alien coalition known as the Covenant. In addition to the rich storyline, "Halo 3" continues the franchise's grand tradition of delivering innovative online multiplayer experiences via Xbox LIVE, the world's largest social network on TV.