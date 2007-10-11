The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 Stats Temporarily Borked

borkborkbok.jpg I'm only posting this because of the wave of tips we received yesterday about the problems going on with Bungie's Halo 3 stat tracking.

Luke writes that over the past two days there has been a problem with stats updating because of some issue with corrupted data. Fortunately, that data isn't gone for good, instead it's being reprocessed and pushed back into a player's game stats.

In a nutshell, Bungie is aware and dealing with it. No stats were harmed in the reporting of this story.

OMG My Stats are Borked! [Bungie]

Comments

  • Friend of bork Guest

    LOL!!!!!!!!! Sif use Bork ROFLBORKHAX

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

