Halo 3 Stats Temporarily Borked

I'm only posting this because of the wave of tips we received yesterday about the problems going on with Bungie's Halo 3 stat tracking.

Luke writes that over the past two days there has been a problem with stats updating because of some issue with corrupted data. Fortunately, that data isn't gone for good, instead it's being reprocessed and pushed back into a player's game stats.

In a nutshell, Bungie is aware and dealing with it. No stats were harmed in the reporting of this story.

OMG My Stats are Borked! [Bungie]