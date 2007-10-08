Halo 3 Still Stopping Some in Japan

Yes, it's not exactly a nerd herd, but still. That's a kiosk in front of an Akihabara import game shop, set up to attract foot traffic. Literally spent all day in Akihabara doing magazine stuff, and I passed by this kiosk five or six times. Every time I did, it was attracting small groups of pedestrians like a bug zapper. Not news by any stretch, but this and Halo 3's Japanese sales do show that The Land of the Rising Sun does have more diverse gaming tastes than Final Fantasy and DS games. Imagine that!