Halo 3 Sydney Launch Video

If you happened to miss the excitement of the Halo 3 launch in Sydney, perhaps because you weren't there, don't live in NSW, or are a piece of sandstone, the fellas over at Unseen TV have put together a little clip post-humorously. I think it serves as a nice end cap to the whole Halo 3 extravaganza. Well, until we hear more about Bungie's reported split with Microsoft...

Halo 3 Sydney Launch [Unseen TV, thanks James!]