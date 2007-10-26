Halo 3...D

What could be better than Halo 3? Maybe Halo 3 with some random letter behind it. Halo 3D achieves such a letter and simultaneously provides you with images that break into the third dimension after spending a few minutes with free stereoscopic download program.
Granted, the addition of two letters would bring us Halo 3DD, which would be appealing to at least a niche market. So maybe once we get sick of looking at Master Chief in 3D, we can learn to love his...other traits.
How To: Make Stereo 3D Halo 3 Screenshots [via gaygamer][flickr]
