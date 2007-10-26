The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 3...D

1639098332_f62eb01b06.jpgWhat could be better than Halo 3? Maybe Halo 3 with some random letter behind it. Halo 3D achieves such a letter and simultaneously provides you with images that break into the third dimension after spending a few minutes with free stereoscopic download program.

Granted, the addition of two letters would bring us Halo 3DD, which would be appealing to at least a niche market. So maybe once we get sick of looking at Master Chief in 3D, we can learn to love his...other traits.

How To: Make Stereo 3D Halo 3 Screenshots [via gaygamer][flickr]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles