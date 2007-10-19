The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo Effect Really About TV, Not Movies

25_reaper.jpg We posted earlier this week about Hollywood's "concern" that Halo 3 is killing their revenue. But what we totally missed a few weeks back was a piece in Variety about the much more likely scenario that Halo 3 is in fact killing TV viewership.

The simultaneous debuts of "Halo 3" and the fall TV season was purely coincidental, of course, but TV execs can't be thrilled that millions of vidgame fans, most of whom are in the elusive young male demo, were occupied elsewhere — by the biggest vidgame launch of the year.

And while it's impossible to draw any definite conclusions, there were signs of young men's absence from the TV dial Sept. 25, "Halo 3's" rollout day.

Fox's hit "House," for instance, saw a 36% boost in female teens from last year's premiere, but was flat among teenage boys. CW's "Reaper," which skewed young and male among those who did tune in, had a soft bow in the same timeslot.

Me? I still find about the same amount of time to watch television, which is maybe an hour a day. I spend typically a little less free time playing games. For me it's about what I can do in the moments before I fall asleep, and so far gaming doesn't have a sleep timer.

Videogame sales glow as fall TV springs to life [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles