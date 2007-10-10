"Handyman Costume" Looks Vaguely Familiar

We don't know exactly how lawsuits work. And the last time we checked, you couldn't patent a moustache. Lord knows members of the Kotaku staff have certainly tried. But this Handyman costume... strikes us as more of a plumber type of attire.

But it all begs the question, who out there is dressing up as a game character for Halloween? We need to start planning this now, people. Well, we need to start planning this out vicariously. You need to start planning this out now.

Because laughing at our readers is always in season. The obviously Mario, but not Halloween costume [via wiiwii]