The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

"Handyman Costume" Looks Vaguely Familiar

mariohw.jpgWe don't know exactly how lawsuits work. And the last time we checked, you couldn't patent a moustache. Lord knows members of the Kotaku staff have certainly tried. But this Handyman costume... strikes us as more of a plumber type of attire.

But it all begs the question, who out there is dressing up as a game character for Halloween? We need to start planning this now, people. Well, we need to start planning this out vicariously. You need to start planning this out now.

Because laughing at our readers is always in season. The obviously Mario, but not Halloween costume [via wiiwii]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles