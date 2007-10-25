Harmonix Rock Band Office Tour

MTV took a short tour of Harmonix's new office, home now to their 140-member team. The place sounds like many of the studios I've seen, packed with snacks, drinks and gaming paraphernalia.
One big difference? Instead of a workout room they have a Star Changer, a sound-proofed jam room for playing real and Rock Band instruments. The developer requires their employees to play the game at least an hour a day and everyone needs to be in their own Rock Band rock band.
