Harvey Birdman Objects To 2007 Release

harvey_delayed.jpgAnother November release date bites the dust, as Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law will see a suspended release until next year. Like EA's Army of Two, Mr. Birdman was planned to ship on November 13, but for the PSP, PlayStation 2 and Wii, and is now scheduled for 2008. The reason? Store shelves would have been simply too crowded the week before Black Friday and the Cartoon Network lawyer would have been financially sent to die.

The news was confirmed by Capcom's Christian Svensson, Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Research, on the company's official boards. After a SiliconEra story writing of an updated ship date from retailers, Svensson redponded to fan concerns that it wasn't going to make the holidays.

Taking another look at the list of upcoming releases for November, having Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law go up against Super Mario Galaxy, Assassin's Creed and about two dozen other games releasing the same day, it's clear Capcom did right by its niche title.

Delayed? [Capcom via NeoGAF]

