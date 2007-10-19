The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Heavy Heart, Old Friend and One Cruddy Pumpkin

DSCF9416.JPG To: Crecente From: Bashcraft

Geez, rough. I, as you, do not want to dwell on it, but yah, I really felt kinda depressed all day today, in a funk so to speak. Have a feeling you were too. And no, I'm not talking about losing at Halo 3. That was small potatoes.

Water under the bridge, so hopefully everyone will move up and on.

Good thing was chatting with Luke Smith! Probably there are some newer readers that don't remember when he wrote for us. Luke Smith has the distinction of being the third person hired when we started expanding so many moons ago. I really enjoyed writing with him and always enjoy his conversation. He's good people and a class act.

Oh! So that picture up there? That's our family pumpkin. It's about the size of an apple and has stickers on it. Talk about depressing.

What you missed last night Tretton talks BC Ghost Squad Hands On Ratchet & Clank undelayed Orange Box getting critic love Blair Witch moment

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles