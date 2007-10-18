The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Hellgate: London Goes Gold, Spawns Demo

hgl_gold.jpgIt's been an extremely long time coming, but Flagship Studios has announced that the oft-delayed Hellgate: London has finally been freed from the nest, finding a new home at the manufacturing plant. A very proud Bill Roper of Flagship, teary-eyed from an errant stream of champagne and certainly not emotion, said that making Hellgate: London was an "amazing journey for us."

Whomever writes the press releases at EA or Namco Bandai Games reveals that the singe-player demo for the PC game will go live this Friday, October 19. Gamers will get their hands on the full version of the game on Halloween day. Yay!

HGL Gone Gold, Demo Coming! [Hellgate: London]

