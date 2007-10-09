The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Help MTV's New Intern Become the Master Chief

img_2059edit2.jpg Stephen Totilo, stationed in thriving NYC, had no problem landing a nearby college Intern. Billie Edington did her first post today on the site, asking readers to help her design and implement a Master Chief costume this Halloween.

She did some preliminary searching and only came up with a $22k or so replica suit of armor. So what she needs howto for creating her own suit of MIJOLNIR armour that doesn't involve blacksmithing or fiberglass work. Any suggestions? I'd say that empty beer cases are your friend, they're amazingly pliable and fun to empty.

Help Wanted: A Halo Halloween Costume Conundrum [MTV's Multiplayer]

