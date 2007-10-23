Hey Kotakuland, Tell Us About You

If you read the site will any regularity, you probably know a great deal about us — too much, probably. But what about you? We want to know all about you. We'll even give a $US 100 Amazon.com gift certificate to one of you lucky bastards! Yes, it's time for a demographic survey. All your info will be kept strictly private, so you don't have to worry about getting email spam or annoying sales pitches. The data will distributed in anonymous aggregate form. In short: We just want to know who the hell is reading the site. Ya dig?

There's a survey below that will take only a minute or so to fill out. And if you are so inclined, you can use the comments section to tell us a little bit about yourself — whether it be your day job, your hometown or a personal non sequitur. Sometime that will shed a little light on who you are for us and fellow comments. We know you're just more than some random internet inhabitant. Take the Survey