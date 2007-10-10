Hit up Tabula on Halloween and Get a Pumpkin Head

Tabula Rasa is having a bit of an online Halloween bash at the end of the month. Since the game's three day head-start happens to include Halloween, NCSoft will pack the game with Halloween-themed missions and reward gamers with nine special masks on the holiday.

To grab the masks, including the one shown here, you just need to hop into the game on Halloween. I like the idea of holiday-themed events, but I'm not sure if a Halloween theme fits the whole Tabula Rasa aesthetic.