Hitman Movie Nerfed for Lower Rating

Movie site Twitch reports that Fox has stepped into what was shaping up to be perhaps the best video game movie ever made, and "improved" it. And by improved I mean screwed it all up.

Apparently the studio has yanked director Xavier Gens from the film and put Nicolas De Toth in the saddle. De Toth, apparently, is the guy who watered down Live Free or Die Hard.

Fox made this move, Twitch reports, because they wanted to avoid the hard R rating the movie was headed for, what with all of its gore, headshots and inspiration drawn from action films like The Killer and A Bittersweet Life.

That's right, they don't want Hitman to be too gory. Next!

Comments

  • chestr Guest

    awwww dshrike and cable awwww

    0
  • MikeZombie777 Guest

    Why bother releasing it at all? It's a film based on the Hitman series, one of the most violent batch of games to be released. What the fuck do they expect? fuck you hollywood, go back to making teenage drama queen flicks.

    0

