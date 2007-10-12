Hitman Movie To Embrace R Rating

Studio sources tell me that yesterday's rumour that Hitman was getting de-gored so it could catch a PG-13 rating were just that: Rumors.

The sources tell me that director Xavier Gens is still working on the film and that Nicholas De Toth has just been brought in as a consultant not as THE editor.

In fact there will likely be a team of editors involved in working with the film. More importantly I'm told that the studio realises that to capture the essence of Agent 47 they have to make an R-rated film and that's definitely what the studio expects the film to get when it hits the MPAA "soon". In fact they are "embracing" the R.

While I take this latest revelation with a healthy dose of anti-spin scepticism I am, once more, giddy with anticipation.