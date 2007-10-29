Holy Hell, That's a Long Machinima: BloodSpell

Have 84 minutes to kill? No? Me neither. But if I did, I'd wade in and take a look at the feature-length cut of the BloodSpell machinima by Strange Company (directed by Hugh Hancock) - it's long, it's been four years in development all told, and seems like one hell of an ambitious project. I did take a short gander at it, and if the whole 84 minutes is as nicely put together as the short bit I watched, it's probably worth a looksee. The machinima was made with the Neverwinter Nights engine. It's also being released under Creative Commons:

We`re fairly sure BloodSpell is the largest Machinima film ever created. It`s an independent film that, because it is using Machinima technology, isn`t subject to the usual limitations of smaller films. But, at the same time, we don`t have the politics, money and producers of a Hollywood production involved, so we can experiment with ideas, styles and attitudes that wouldn`t be possible in a more top-heavy Hollywood production. Of course, we still have some limitations, and BloodSpell won`t be beating out `Lord of the Rings` for visual effects. But we hope that what we lack in slick polish, we can make up for in originality and passion.

So take a look if you're fond of machinima and have an hour and a half to kill.

BloodSpell [via GameSetWatch]