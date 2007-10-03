How Ninjas Clash On The Wii

Love or hate the anime, Naruto's Clash of the Ninja series of games are some of the best 3D fighting games I've ever played. Now the series is being refitted for a Wii release, and this video shows you exactly how you'll be kicking faux ninja arse using the Wiimote and nunchuck. It's good to see the disembodied hand method to demonstrate Wii controls return. I have missed them so. Hopefully the game will let you use the GC controller as well, because so far fighters and Wii controls have been kinda spotty.