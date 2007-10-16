Sony Boss Hints At Super PlayStation Network

According to a report from the Financial Times, Sony megaboss Howard Stringer has lofty goals for the PlayStation Network. Further cementing rumoured plans for a video and music download service, Stringer talked about the network going "beyond" the PSP and PLAYSTATION 3, integrating televisions and other unspecified devices with PlayStation Network compatibility.

Stringer told press the company is "trying to get our devices to talk to each other efficiently. PlayStation Network should migrate from gadget to gadget. But initially it starts with PlayStation devices and then to TV and beyond." He didn't give a time frame and admitted Sony won't know how "effective" the current efforts have been until next year.

Hey, I have an idea, Howard. How about Japan and North America concentrate on some video games?

