Sony Boss Hints At Super PlayStation Network

stringer_listens.jpgAccording to a report from the Financial Times, Sony megaboss Howard Stringer has lofty goals for the PlayStation Network. Further cementing rumoured plans for a video and music download service, Stringer talked about the network going "beyond" the PSP and PLAYSTATION 3, integrating televisions and other unspecified devices with PlayStation Network compatibility.

Stringer told press the company is "trying to get our devices to talk to each other efficiently. PlayStation Network should migrate from gadget to gadget. But initially it starts with PlayStation devices and then to TV and beyond." He didn't give a time frame and admitted Sony won't know how "effective" the current efforts have been until next year.

Hey, I have an idea, Howard. How about Japan and North America concentrate on some video games?

Sony steers PS3 towards music and films [Financial Times]

Comments

  • imaballa Guest

    You silly Kotakuites and your silly Sir Howard Stringer. You just had to get the goofiest picture of him didn't ya.

  • Yeti Spaghetti Guest

    "How about Japan and North America concentrate on some video games?"

    They are doing that as well. All of these exclusives are due next year which is probably the best lineup of exclusives on any console in any year:

    Metal Gear Solid 4
    Gran Turismo 5
    Final Fantasy 13
    Tekken 6
    LittleBigPlanet
    Killzone 2
    L.A. Noire
    The Agency
    Coded Arms: Assault
    Eight Days
    FIA World Touring Car Championship
    The Getaway 3
    Ni-Oh
    Red Dead Revolver 2
    Heavy Rain
    Infamous
    White Knight Chronicles
    Haze

    The fact that its also an award winning media centre is a bonus.

