The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hudson Shoehorns CD Sound into Virtual Console

omake018.jpg Sure, Hudson is bringing TurboGrafx-CD to the Wii's Virtual Console with apparently CD-quality tunes. How are they going to do that?! Hudson spokesperson John Lee points out that music will be compressed, but claims that most won't notice. Lee explains:

We have worked hard to make sure that a CD based game will fit on Wii's built-in memory. Yes, we are using some compression technology since CDs can hold several hundred megs of memory, far bigger than the traditional Hucards could hold. For instance, the sound has been compressed, however gamers should not really notice any audible difference.

This should reduce load times as well since the games will be played from the Wii's internal memory and not a CD. Sounds good — we hope. John Lee Interview [Nintendo World Report via Aeropause]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles