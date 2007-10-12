Hunt Down BioShock's Period Recordings

BioShock's music is great. All of it. And while it was nice of 2K to let us have the original composition, it didn't go quite far enough. We wanted the snazzy "period" recordings scattered throughout the game as well. Handily for record collectors and illegal file-sharing aficionados alike, 2K have sent Microsoft's Larry Hryb a list of every old-timer song included in the game. So go, run free and grab as many as you'd like. I'd recommend Bing Crosby's Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams, but I know Flynn's quite partial to some Django Reinhardt as well. Full list is after the jump.



