I Feel Like I Could...Play Another Tim Schafer Game

Little known fact, I think about this classic opening from Tim Schafer's Day of the Tentacle almost once a day. OK...maybe not quite that much, but a lot, especially as the announcement of Brutal Legend. Every element up to the low angle shot of the newly empowered tentacle genius is absolute brilliance.

And that's why I never drank toxic waste again.

