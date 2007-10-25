I Feel Like I Could...Play Another Tim Schafer Game

Little known fact, I think about this classic opening from Tim Schafer's Day of the Tentacle almost once a day. OK...maybe not quite that much, but a lot, especially as the announcement of Brutal Legend. Every element up to the low angle shot of the newly empowered tentacle genius is absolute brilliance.
And that's why I never drank toxic waste again.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink