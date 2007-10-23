It's about time. Someone finally sent me that straitjacket that my frequent outbursts and bizarre behaviour have been crying out for, for years. Granted, it's meant to be just a bit of Manhunt 2 schwag from Rockstar, but I think I can put it to good use... now to go convert our spare bedroom into a quiet room.
I Get My Own Straitjacket (Finally)
Aww im jealous!
I want something to stop me from lashing out on the world.
looks like it would be a good little item, doubt it would be a hospital-grade strength, but looks damned good - cant wait for the new manhunt!