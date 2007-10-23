The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

I Get My Own Straitjacket (Finally)

DSC01586.JPG It's about time. Someone finally sent me that straitjacket that my frequent outbursts and bizarre behaviour have been crying out for, for years. Granted, it's meant to be just a bit of Manhunt 2 schwag from Rockstar, but I think I can put it to good use... now to go convert our spare bedroom into a quiet room.

DSC01586DSC01587DSC01588DSC01589

Comments

  • supreme_101 @Michael C

    Aww im jealous!

    I want something to stop me from lashing out on the world.

    looks like it would be a good little item, doubt it would be a hospital-grade strength, but looks damned good - cant wait for the new manhunt!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles