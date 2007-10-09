The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

I Hate the Ws

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: WWWWW Is The New LOL

Gah, I hate the Ws, sorry. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't WWW to you heart's content. But I'm an OSL, I'll be LOL my way to the grave.

Part of me hates the W because it's something new and I've been lol-ing, far too much, since, well since forever. The idea of just arbitrarily stopping seems odd to me. It would be like someone walking up to me and saying, "Hey Brian, you're laugh is out-dated, you're going to have to start guffawing." Sorry, ain't gonna happen.

Also, there's the whole issue of the Ws feeling trite and fake. I mean, I understand where it comes from, and I can see you using it since you speak Japanese, but I don't and using the W seems to me like some sort of pretense, like I'm pretending I speak Japanese. Worse still, it feels like someone trying to be cool, like wwwww is some sort of in-the-know thing, something cliquish, and I hate cliques.

I realise that the lol is over used, that people have come to use as a shortcut for "Don't take this the wrong way" or "I'm just kidding" or "That was meant to be funny". That lol is essentially a social tick, a way of replacing facial expressions with three letters, but changing lol to wwwww won't fix that, just make it more annoying.

So go ahead and muck up our campfire with your Ws, but know every time you WWWWW, I'm crying on the inside...

lol

What you missed: Microsoft Gives Away Two Games With 360s LA Noire Details Leaked? 40GB PS3 Dated The Halo 3 Shwag Winner Is... 'New Pack' Wii SKU Coming? Rockstar Appeals UK Rating Decision New Soldier of Fortune Gorefest Looks Much Better

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles