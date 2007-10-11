The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

I Miss Gaming's Wow Factor

giantpeteface.jpgNot World of Warcraft. Wow. Maybe WOWSERS if that's more your style. As in, a term of excitement. That's what Peter Molyneux thinks is missing in games.

...what I desperately want I don't see very often these days: that moment I had when I first saw computer games. When I first saw Street Fighter, my eyes were glued to the screen. You look back at it now and it looks really rubbish, but it was incredible at that time.

We have to get that sense of wonder back into this industry, and that's a real obsession of mine at the moment.

So, what, we need more Street Fighter? No, silly, we need his obsession. That'd be Fable 2, then. Convenient! Say what you will about his end results (I adored Fable, but may be in the minority on that one), you've got to at least admit Pete's a fun guy to have around.

Peter Molyneux joins the 'Are games art?' debate and reveals more of Fable 2 [Gamesindustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles