I Was A Teenage Zombie

What's the ultimate defence against an invading horde of giant-brained aliens? Brain-eating, teenage zombies, of course! Ignition Entertainment announces the beautiful combination of aliens and zombies in their upcoming Nintendo DS title Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingys! The title alone is worth the price of admission, isn't it? The storyline of the side-scrolling platformer involves a trio of dead teens rising from their graves once an alien invasion disturbs their graveyard.

"The characters in Teenage Zombies have instant appeal," said Ajay Chadha, President, Ignition USA. "InLight's team has come up with a uniquely humorous and satirical take on comics and retro sci-fi. You throw in a solid platformer and some truly entertaining mini-games, and you have a game that is accessible to all and downright fun to play."

Despite not seeing one bit of the actual game in action, Teenage Zombies has secured a place in my buy list for spring 2008.

World Domination, Hordes of Aliens, Ray Guns, Mind Control & Three Teenage Zombies!!

The invasion begins soon on Nintendo DS

Date: 25th October '07

Ignition Entertainment is pleased to announce Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingys! is coming to North America and Europe exclusively for the Nintendo DSâ„¢.

The Earth is under attack by a horde of Alien Brain... uh...Thingys! Humans, succumbing to ray-guns, mind-control, and shiny flying saucers, have failed to defend their planet and let it fall easily into the clutches of the Big Brain and his army of Brain Thingys. The only hope left for mankind is three Teenage Zombies that have arisen from a graveyard disturbed in the invasion. The undead trio ignores their normal human victims in favour of the pulsing pink brains they see EVERYWHERE - all the while being lured to the ultimate lunch: THE BIG BRAIN! The Big Brain soon realises he's overlooked this "Super Race" as they inexplicably resist mind control, are unaffected by ray-gun wounds, and devour his Brain Thingy Armies like sweets! He refocuses his efforts and resources to battle the Earth's greatest champions: The Teenage Zombies!

Teenage Zombies uses a whimsical style that focuses on, and parodies the Zombie genre, as well as 1950s style Science Fiction. This is presented in a comic book look featuring comic book panels, dialogue boxes and story telling. Gameplay involves side-scrolling adventures opening up to stylus mini-games, double-screen boss battles, and brain busting puzzle challenges.

"InLight Entertainment is looking forward to the opportunity to work with such a dynamic publisher," said Devin Young, President & CEO of InLight Entertainment. "Ignition Entertainment brings a wealth of publishing knowledge and I'm looking forward to great synergy between the two companies."

Key features: â€¢ Unique Comic Mode which drives the story with an interactive comic book style presentation â€¢ Platforming gameplay that requires the player to swap between characters to solve levels â€¢ Each character has their own unique abilities to aid them through their adventure â€¢ Mini Games featuring the zombies (or their body parts) using all the Nintendo DSâ„¢ features â€¢ The Big Brain Challenge - a series of quick micro mini games that happen at anytime during gameplay to win or lose against the Big Brain â€¢ ZAPS! (Zombie Assembly Pop-up Screen) - a mini-game where you use collected body parts to quickly create a zombie to regain your "unhealth points" Developed by Inlight Entertainment, Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingys! for the Nintendo DSâ„¢ is scheduled for a worldwide release Spring '08.

For further information please visit: www.teenagezombiesgame.com