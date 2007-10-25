The latest issue of Famitsu reveals that the first [email protected] for the Xbox 360 was so successful with Japanese otaku, the kind that like watching mostly underage anime girls dance about to J-pop tunes, it warrants a sequel. [email protected]: Live For You! is, according to 1UP's interpretation of the article, less of a hands-on experience, dropping the management aspects of the first and becoming more of a video customisation tool. Simply pick the grating tune, the thigh-revealing costume and hit the play button. A quick clean up afterward and you're ready for the next session. Sorry, America, no word of a stateside release for you yet.
[email protected] Sequel Goes Hands-Free
