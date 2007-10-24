The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Igarashi Confirms New Castlevania DS

iga_blog.jpgKoji Igarashi is apparently not one to keep secrets...if you don't count the hundreds of sarcophagi in his basement. That's why when Wired asked him if another Nintendo DS Castlevania game was on its way, he didn't do the whole, "err...uhh...no announcement at this time...what's that?? "turn into a bat an fly away* maneuver.

We're doing another Nintendo DS version. There hasn't been an official announcement, but we're doing it...we want people to enjoy the PSP version, and afterwards we're announcing it. So, please wait a little bit."

Hmm...by "wait a little bit" we hope he didn't mean, "don't tell the entire world." Because then we might feel bad for the vampire guy. Interview: Iga Talks Castlevania Everything [via cvg] [image]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles