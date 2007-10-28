IGF Student Showcase: Entries Now Up

In case you've had a hard time keeping up with all the hubbub of the Independent Games Festival '08, the 125 entries for the student category of the competition are up. Just like the big IGF competition, there look to be a wide variety of games: good games, bad games, weird games, standard games (no red fish or blue fish, sadly). It's a truly international competition, with entries from all over the place - and some of the games appear to be quite polished and relatively sophisticated, which makes me wonder why they aren't in the 'big boy' competition instead. You can check out all the entries over at the IGF Student Competition website.