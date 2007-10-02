Import Your Own Copy Of Exclamation Warriors

I'm intrigued by Exclamation Warriors. Partly because it looks so damn fun, but partly because I know that, not being a Japanese Club Nintendo member, I cannot have it. Except... now I can! YesAsia have copies of the game for sale, and while it's all in Japanese, for a game based on shouting that'll be half the fun. Or, if you can speak Japanese, all of the fun. Zekkyou Senshi Sakebu Ren (Japan Version) [YesAsia, via Go Nintendo]