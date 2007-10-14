Independent Games Festival Announces Entries

The Independent Games Festival in SF is just around the corner and the site for the event is now showing a gargantuan list of 173 entries for the 2008 competition. I skimmed over the multi-page list until my eyes were crossing and i started running out of time and as always, there's some really great looking stuff as well as some craptacular ones. If you're having a lazy weekend and are looking for something to kill some time, head on over to the IGF website and check out some the entries. The list also includes links to the home sites of these games if you want to see any of them in more detail and some are even downloadable to try out. Anyone care to give some predictions?

IGF Entries [Independent Games Festival]