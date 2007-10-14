The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Independent Games Festival Announces Entries

igflogo.gifThe Independent Games Festival in SF is just around the corner and the site for the event is now showing a gargantuan list of 173 entries for the 2008 competition. I skimmed over the multi-page list until my eyes were crossing and i started running out of time and as always, there's some really great looking stuff as well as some craptacular ones. If you're having a lazy weekend and are looking for something to kill some time, head on over to the IGF website and check out some the entries. The list also includes links to the home sites of these games if you want to see any of them in more detail and some are even downloadable to try out. Anyone care to give some predictions?

IGF Entries [Independent Games Festival]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles