Indian Game Portal Gunning For Global Launch

Not content to let East Asia alone make a play for global domination, an Indian company called Zapak is getting in on the act: the online games portal is starting a wide-ranging plan of investment and development, aimed at opening portals in China, Europe, and the rest of the world, as well as development and opening more Internet cafes:

Rohit Sharma, the chief operating officer of Zapak Digital Entertainment, told DNA Money the company is also looking at investing in content developers for gaming, from countries like US and Korea, and has a kitty of $5 million to $10 million for the same. The ADAG-promoted venture is expected to invest $US 100 million in Zapak's three verticals - gaming portals, gaming cafes and content creation - over the next 3-5 years. "We are launching a European site and a Chinese site and are looking to be a global brand very soon. We may also invest in some studios because software creation and ownership are key in gaming," Sharma added.

It's nice to see players other than China, Korea, and Japan getting in on the act. I wonder, though, how many gaming portals of the casual variety does the world really need?

Zapak's game for global play [DNA India]