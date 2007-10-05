IndieGames.com Launched, Now Steal Some Free Games

The CMP Game Group, the bigger company behind sites like Gamasutra and GameSetWatch, as well as the Games Developer Conference...(the list goes on), has launched the new website IndieGames.com. To those who don't really follow independent media, just know that attaching "indie" to any art form implies depth, importance and loads of subsequent associated personal worth. Because let's face it: Gears of War is a great game, but playing it won't get you laid by an intellectual chick (though if it does, please hit our tips line asap, photographic proof preferred).

We recommend IndieGame's Top 50 Game Guide, which includes plenty of free downloads to heal your currently blockbuster-violated pocketbook. Want Games? An In-Depth Indie Game Guide [via gamasutra]