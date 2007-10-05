The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

IndieGames.com Launched, Now Steal Some Free Games

Picture%2012.pngThe CMP Game Group, the bigger company behind sites like Gamasutra and GameSetWatch, as well as the Games Developer Conference...(the list goes on), has launched the new website IndieGames.com. To those who don't really follow independent media, just know that attaching "indie" to any art form implies depth, importance and loads of subsequent associated personal worth. Because let's face it: Gears of War is a great game, but playing it won't get you laid by an intellectual chick (though if it does, please hit our tips line asap, photographic proof preferred).

We recommend IndieGame's Top 50 Game Guide, which includes plenty of free downloads to heal your currently blockbuster-violated pocketbook. Want Games? An In-Depth Indie Game Guide [via gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles