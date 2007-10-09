Infogrames Destroys Atari Board Of Directors

Infogrames aren't too happy with Atari. Mainly because Atari are six and a half shades of rubbish, and Infogrames own 51% of said rubbish. With Atari in a laughable financial position, their French overlords have stepped in and removed five of Atari's board of directors, with three Infogrames execs to sit amongst the corpses until new suckers are brought in to further sully the once-famous Atari name.

