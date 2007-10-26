Let's recap. Forza 2 DLC is announced, Forza 2 DLC is criminally expensive, and the regions of the internet that care about such things get a little huffy. Which is a problem for Turn 10 and Microsoft, because those huffy regions are the only ones that would actually pay for their DLC. Today, then, we get an announcement that the pack's been discounted from 600 points ($Us 7.50) to 400 points ($US 5.00). Complainers of the world, hold hands and smile, for today, the day is yours. TWIN RING MOTEGI DLC PRICING - NOW 400 MS POINTS [Forza 2 Boards]
Internet Complains, Forza 2 DLC Discounted
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Score one for the little guy! Now if only they threw cars into the pack too...