Into the Pixel Artists Chat About Games and Art

stevensonpinata.jpg Into the Pixel is an exhibit featuring 16 works of game-related art, and Gamasutra has a discussion with three of the sixteen up Ryan Stevenson (Rare Ltd.), Mike McCarthy (Lionhead Studios), and Cheol Joo Lee (Relic Entertainment) are all concept artists, and who each bring a unique take on their media to the table. The topic of the discussion is (of course) video game art, the process of creation, and video games-as-art. Unsurprisingly, there are several different takes on that currently popular question:

"I think some games are art and some are just entertainment, just like in the film industry," he says. "There are action movies that don't really say anything but entertain you, while there are films that can move you, make you laugh and cry, change your life.

"Maybe we've become too obsessed with the question 'are games art?' and should just appreciate it as a medium like no other," Stevenson suggests. "The industry is always changing, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens once people see past the technology we use to produce the game and see the care and love we put into the art."

The ITP show will be exhibited to the public at the E for All Expo, but you can take a look at the current crop (as well as the 2004-2006 collections) on the ITP website.

Into The Pixel: The Artists Speak [Gamasutra]

