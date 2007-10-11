The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

iPhone, DS Get Text Adventures

nintendodstextadventuregames.jpg But don't get too excited.

A small self-publishing text adventure company just figured out a way to use already existing third-party software to work with his batch of text adventures.

To play Malinche's library of self-written, I believe, text adventures on the DS you need to buy yourself Games N Music from Amazon, or whoever, buy the games and then load them onto the provided data card. The DS interface looks passable, but it's the text that really makes these games, and I haven't a clue if these adventures are any good.

Porting these games onto an iPhone WAS even easier. All you needed to do was crack your phone with something like iBrickr, load Frontz, which is free, and get the software. Unfortunately Apple is following along the same path as Sony, and released a firmware last month that relocked the phones. So you'll have to wait a bit on that front. Too bad, I had been playing Zork on my iPhone and loving it.

Operation DoubleShot Revealed [Malinche Entertainment] iphonetextadventuregames1.jpg

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles