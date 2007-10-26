The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Is COD4 Short? Then What's Your Sweet Spot?

Picture%2085.jpgAn early review of COD4 allegedly leaked in which OXM UK said the game had a 5 to 6 hour single player campaign when played at the normal difficulty. As we've seen already with games like Heavenly Sword, short playtime can get you a bad rep quick. Obviously COD4 will fall back on expansive multiplayer for added value, but my intent here is not to trash its game length, features, etc.

In the interest of developer-accessible census—what is the sweet spot for a single player campaign length? Personally, I like something that's about 8-12 hours...15 tops. Anything longer and I will absolutely never beat it. Anything shorter and if I feel gypped—not for what I paid as much as the accomplishment. Ultimately, gameplay always triumphs and exceptions apply. But for your average game, how long should it be?

[neogaf via gamernode]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    For serious? I'm not sure I really want the game anymore, now. Multiplayer doesn't really grip me for very long... especially since there are so many games to play out now on 360!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles