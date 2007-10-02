Is MGS4 Really Kojima's Last? Konami Begs to Differ.

Hideo Kojima has gone on record saying that MGS4 would be his last Metal Gear game. But will that really be the case? In one word, "no", at least according to Konami marketing VP Anthony Crouts.

I'm sure he's never going to let go of Metal Gear Solid - trust me. [Snake's]a big character, so as a franchise I think he'll always hold it near and dear to his heart... In one capacity or another, he will always be involved in the Metal Gear franchise.

In one capacity or another, we've sort of stopped believing Kojima when he says he's done with Metal Gear. And apparently, so have his colleagues.

