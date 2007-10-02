The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Is MGS4 Really Kojima's Last? Konami Begs to Differ.

mgs4barrel.jpgHideo Kojima has gone on record saying that MGS4 would be his last Metal Gear game. But will that really be the case? In one word, "no", at least according to Konami marketing VP Anthony Crouts.

I'm sure he's never going to let go of Metal Gear Solid - trust me. [Snake's]a big character, so as a franchise I think he'll always hold it near and dear to his heart... In one capacity or another, he will always be involved in the Metal Gear franchise.

In one capacity or another, we've sort of stopped believing Kojima when he says he's done with Metal Gear. And apparently, so have his colleagues.

MGS4 Not Kojima's Last? [nextgeneration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles