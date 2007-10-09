It's Nintendogs Meets Brain Age

IQ Breeder is a pet sim mashed with a brain training game. The game features three animals (dog, cat, pig) whose IQs can be raised when players get things like math problems correct. The mini-games include puzzles, rhythm games, mazes and whatnot. It's even possible to pit your pet against a friend's. A marketer's wet dream!
IQ Breeder [Game Watch]
