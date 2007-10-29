It's Official: Spore Coming To The Wii

In a recent interview with UK's Guardian Unlimited, Will Wright has finally confirmed that a version of Spore is being developed for the Wii. And despite the different controls, Wright seems to like working on the platform.

We're doing Spore on the Wii, and we did MySims. It takes signifcant re-thinking to work out how you're going to do it. PS3 and Xbox 360 are similar enough that you can basically use the same system for both. So it comes down to what the interesting major platforms are and which markets we want to hit.

While this is probably one of the most noteworthy portions of the article, the rest of it is worth a read just to find out what the likes of Will Wright has as his home game set up, what kind of games he likes to play and of course, his take on the never ending debate on the effect of video games on children. A nice little read for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

