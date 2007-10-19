Sure, we might have had a bit of nastiness this afternoon. People said things they regretted, POSTED PICTURES they regretted. But nothing can stand in the way of a Halo 3 grudge match... not even the bottle of wine I polished off tonight by myself.

It's on ladies and gentleman. Oh good God it's on. 11 p.m. Eastern. Best of seven. Team Slayer. There will be carnage. There will be smack talk. There will be tears. And I will be livecasting it on our rig... drunk.