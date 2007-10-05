The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

J Allard Talks Zune Gaming, We Talk Zune Improvement

allardzune.jpgSo the Zune 2 launched. And while the new models are a definite improvement on the last version of the Zune (and by the way, Microsot made all the Zune 2 features available through software updates on old Zunes, which was super classy), I was hoping we'd see new Xbox 360 integration with the device. But we did not. J Allard had this to say when asked about actual gaming on the Zune:

I love games and maybe for someone with a 40-minute commute, it might be an interesting scenario. Thus far, the market really hasn't proven out that it is a great scenario. Customer satisfaction with what has been done isn't that high.

The other challenge is with the platform. The games that you bought in your fifth generation don't run with your sixth generation. ... The rate of innovation, turnover, and variety of form factors makes it a tricky proposition. That said, we have a lot of flexibility and a lot of magical software. What we've done with XNA is an incredibly portable environment designed to abstract some of the hardware differences. We'll see where that takes us. We're always thinking, but the Zune isn't playing Halo 3 anytime soon.

But there's so much more Microsoft could do to integrate the 360 experience than just load some games. What about media syncing? What about remote downloads through WiFi? What about our gamerscore in our pocket?

These developments will surely come give Microsoft enough time, but quite simply, the Zune 2 gave us nothing new to expand the stagnant but promising 360 media experience. And sure, a couple of classic games tied in with XBLA titles never hurt anyone. Maybe for an extra 100 points or something?

Because if the Zune is really expected to compete with the iPod in the next decade, Microsoft only need look to Live.

Zune Q&A with Microsoft's J Allard [via nextgeneration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles