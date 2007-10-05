Jade Raymond Squashes Dreams For Assassin's Creed Demo

Bad news, readers: there will no demo for Assassin's Creed. From Ms. Raymond herself:

No, we're not making a demo. This game is more like a sandbox style game where there's a lot of things, so it's not a linear mission where you can say, OK, we're making a demo and we're giving you this mission...

There's no way to say, OK, we're going to cut up this square of the city and give that to you in a demo because then you can't run around or do the gameplay. There's no way to really make a demo and i think that's the same reason game's like GTA don't have a demo...

To be fair, sandbox titles Saint's Row and Crackdown both had demos and a GTA title hasn't yet hit a next gen online platform. We think we speak for everyone when we say that even Jade's alleged "hotness" cannot fill the void this leaves in our hearts.

