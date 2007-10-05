Jade Raymond Squashes Dreams For Assassin's Creed Demo

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

assassinscreed.jpgBad news, readers: there will no demo for Assassin's Creed. From Ms. Raymond herself:

No, we're not making a demo. This game is more like a sandbox style game where there's a lot of things, so it's not a linear mission where you can say, OK, we're making a demo and we're giving you this mission...

There's no way to say, OK, we're going to cut up this square of the city and give that to you in a demo because then you can't run around or do the gameplay. There's no way to really make a demo and i think that's the same reason game's like GTA don't have a demo...

To be fair, sandbox titles Saint's Row and Crackdown both had demos and a GTA title hasn't yet hit a next gen online platform. We think we speak for everyone when we say that even Jade's alleged "hotness" cannot fill the void this leaves in our hearts.

Jade Raymond confirms there will be no Assassin's Creed demo [maxconsole]

