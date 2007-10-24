Jade Smells Pretty At London Games Fest

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

jadeface.pngVisitors to the London Games Festival this weekend will get a rare opportunity to get close enough to Ubisoft's Jade Raymond to bathe in the warm, flowery scent she leaves in her wake everywhere she goes. She'll be making an appearance at the flagship HMV store on Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon to promote some game about assassins doing some sort of thing, possibly killing that band that sang the "Can You Take Me Higher" song. The press release says something about showcasing new levels from the latest version of the game, but that's neither here nor there. I'm personally hoping she announces a new game where you just move the camera around a 3D model of her person for hours at a time. I'd pay a hundred dollars. Or pounds. A hundred pounds of dollars. Hit the jump for the considerably more sensible press release.

Personal Appearance by Jade Raymond and Demonstration of Assassin's Creed at HMV Oxford St, London this Saturday 27th October LONDON, UK -23rd October: As part of London Games Festival, Jade Raymond, Producer for Assassins Creed by Ubisoft, is set to make a special appearance at HMV's flagship store on Oxford Street, London this Saturday 27th October. New levels from the latest version of the game will be presented at this one off event in anticipation for the release of the game next month.

The presentation is open to all members of the public and will take place at 3pm and then again at 4.30pm on the day. Jade will meet and answer questions from the public and also sign merchandise available for the game.

