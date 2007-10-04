Jam Sessions Vs... A Real Guitar

Oz Kotakuite Will Ooijer has gone to the trouble of comparing Ubisoft's Jam Sessions on the DS to the real thing. A bit unfair? Maybe, but a fun read nonetheless. Included are separate scores for comfort, chords and fingerpicking - among other things. A word of caution: if you're a big Jam Sessions fan, the following link may upset you.

