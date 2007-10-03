Japan Finally Bans WiFi Game Portables

Portable owners, Japan isn't exactly flying the friendly skies. The country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has been discussing banning gaming devices with wireless (like the DS and PSP) since last March as it believes the emitted electromagnetic waves interfere with the aircraft's navigational devices. Starting this week, a revised Japanese law went into effect that bans handheld gaming consoles with WiFi. The ban also encompasses wireless computer mouses and headphones not provided by the airlines. Using portables without integrated wireless (such as the GBA) is fine. Paranoid or cautious? YOU DECIDE.

