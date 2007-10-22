Japan Gets Two Price Cuts, New Value Bundle

Microsoft Japan just shot us an press release announcing that the Xbox 360 would be getting a price cut. Starting November 1st, the 20GB bundle, which originally listed at ¥39,795 (US $346), will retail for ¥34,800 ($US 302). Likewise, the ¥29,800 ($US 259) Core System will sell for ¥27,800 ($US 241). A new, limited-edition 20GB "Value Pack" with Forza Motorsport 2 and Viva Piñata will also go on sale. It will retail for ¥34,800 and not include an HDMI cable. Not a bad deal if you don't own an Xbox 360. Hey Japan, you listening?